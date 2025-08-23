Predicting 2025 stats for several Michigan football offensive starters -- including Bryce Underwood
We are now one week away from seeing Michigan football taking the field in The Big House. With so many expectations surrounding the Wolverines and Bryce Underwood -- I'm going to predict exactly what that's going to look like.
In this article, I'm predicting the stats for Underwood, both starting RBs, and five pass catchers.
QB Bryce Underwood
2025 predicted stats: 2,880 passing yards, 25 passing TDs, 8 INTs; 350 rushing yards and 5 TDs
John Navarre still holds the Michigan single-season record with 3,331 yards back in 2003. Plenty of teams break that every year, but the Wolverines love to run the rock. J.J. McCarthy threw for 2,719 yards in his first season as the starter back in 2022. I think Bryce Underwood passes for more yards than that, but I don't think he quite gets to 3,000 yards in his first season as the starter. Michigan will still pound the rock, but Underwood will prove to be a major improvement over what the Wolverines had last season.
RB Justice Haynes
2025 predicted stats: 1,024 rushing yards and 12 TDs
The Alabama transfer has the explosiveness to become the bell cow for Michigan this year, but the Wolverines are going to really utilize both Haynes and Marshall this year. The Wolverines' offensive line should be much improved and with Bryce Underwood leading the way -- the run game is going to flourish. I expect Haynes to battle to rush for over 1,000 yards this season.
RB Jordan Marshall
2025 predicted stats: 975 rushing yards and 10 TDs
It doesn't matter who starts for Michigan at running back, they are going to be 1A and 1B in 2025. I'm not sure Michigan will have two backs over 1,000 yards -- but it can. Marshall proved against Alabama in the ReliaQuest Bowl what he is capable of. Expect a big year from him, and barring injury, Marshall could be on the cusp of 1,000 yards.
WR Donaven McCulley
2025 predicted stats: 57 receptions for 800 yards and 10 TDs
The leading WR last season was Tyler Morris, who caught for 248 yards. That shouldn't happen again with Bryce Underwood and Chip Lindsey. The Wolverines haven't had a legit 6-foot-5 WR since Nico Collins, and Michigan never used him properly. I expect Donaven McCulley to become Underwood's go-to player and a deep-ball threat while utilizing his length.
WR Fredrick Moore
2025 predicted stats: 40 receptions for 650 yards and 7 TDs
Ron Bellamy has already challenged Fredrick Moore to step up in 2025 and has said the Wolverines need him. While WR2 is up in the air, the Wolverines can use Moore's ability to create separation -- as he did against Alabama last year. The Wolverines are going to spread the ball around, but Moore should see his stats take a major improvement in 2025.
WR Semaj Morgan
2025 predicted stats: 38 receptions for 575 yards and 3 TDs
I fully expect Semaj Morgan to beat out Anthony Simpson to start in the slot this year. It's been on record how improved Morgan looks this fall and how Chip Lindsey is using the quick gadget WR. Morgan might not catch a ton or touchdowns in 2025, but he will be utilized in space.
TE Marlin Klein
2025 predicted stats: 25 receptions for 350 yards and 2 TDs
Marlin Klein might be one of the most athletic tight ends Michigan has had, but I don't foresee his production anywhere near Colston Loveland. I'm looking more at Zach Gentry and Luke Schoonmaker-type of production from the German native. Klein will be a safety valve for Bryce Underwood this season, and will have a respectable season as a starting TE.
TE Hogan Hansen
2025 predicted stats: 20 receptions for 200 yards and 1 TD
I personally think Hogan Hansen is a bigger receiving threat than Marlin Klein, but he might be one year away from really showing that. Hansen will be in for plenty of third downs this season and will show some big-play capabilities in 2025.
