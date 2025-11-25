Ohio State HC Ryan Day talks injuries, scouts Michigan ahead of 'The Game'
It's 'The Game' week and both Michigan and Ohio State are dealing with injuries. Being the final game of the regular season, playing in a physical Big Ten Conference -- injuries are bound to mount. The Wolverines are hoping to get a few players back this week against Ohio State, and the Buckeyes are in the same boat.
Ohio State's two biggest playmakers on the offensive side of the ball, WRs Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate didn't play last week against Rutgers. In fact, Tate hasn't played in the last three games.
While it would seem like a given that both players will suit up this weekend against Michigan, head coach Ryan Day indicated it's a day-to-day thing with both players -- with both doing everything they can do play against Michigan.
"Yeah, just that they're doing everything they can to play in the game," Day said. "We'll see how today goes, but they're working really, really hard to get back on the field."
Day sizes up Michigan
Michigan has dropped two games this season, but the Wolverines have rattled off a winning streak, and Michigan has placed itself in position to make the College Football Playoff -- with a win over the Buckeyes.
Michigan's young players have stepped up in recent weeks and the Wolverines have some veterans on the defensive side of the ball who continue to play well. Coach Day talked about what he sees from Michigan.
"Well, talent, talent all over the field," Day said of Michigan. "It starts on offense with the quarterback. He's a dangerous player. The running back, Marshall, is a very good player as well, runs downhill. He's physical. Offensive line and tight ends are good. Marsh and McCulley are very good as well. So talent.
"On defense, same thing. You see Moore and Barham off the edge. These guys are two of the best pass rushers in the country. And certainly in the back end, they've created a lot of turnovers. So special teams is very good. I mean, again, what you'd expect in this type of a team, talent in all three phases, well coached. And so, yeah, we've got to make sure that we're preparing at a high level this week and be at our best."
Michigan will host the Buckeyes on Saturday at Noon ET.
