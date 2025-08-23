Michigan Football: Six bold predictions for the Wolverines ahead of 2025 season
We are one week away from seeing Michigan football take the field in the Big House. With Sherrone Moore landing Bryce Underwood -- along with one of the best recruiting classes in 2025 -- fans are expecting a big 2025 season. Add in an experienced offensive coordinator, Chip Lindsey, the Michigan offense should be much improved from a 2024 season in which the Wolverines had the 131st-ranked passing attack.
With the season so close, I'm going make some bold predictions.
Bryce Underwood breaks John Navarre's record from 2003
I realistically don't see this happening, but between Bryce Underwood's pure talent, and the possibility of Michigan playing up to 17 games with a Big Ten Conference Title Game and the CFP -- it's more than possible. But John Navarre still holds the single-season Michigan passing record with 3,331 yards. Even with QBs like Chad Henne and J.J. McCarthy coming through Ann Arbor -- nobody has broken the record.
Michigan leans heavily on its run game, and realistically, that probably won't change in 2025. However, if any QB on Michigan's roster can break Navarre's record, it's Underwood.
Michigan has two 1,000-yard rushers
In both 2021 and 2022, Michigan nearly had two 1,000-yard rushers -- but it didn't. It's not an easy feat to accomplish, but if any team can, it's the Wolverines. Using Justice Haynes and Jordan Marshall as a one-two punch, Michigan will likely give each equal carries in 2025. While Michigan loves to run the football, Bryce Underwood could put a kink in this prediction if he threw for over 3,000 yards to beat Navarre's record. But as of now, we have to believe Michigan will still pound the rock and do so efficiently, so this prediction could come true.
Three WRs have over 600 yards receiving
This probably doesn't seem too 'bold', but let's recall that Tyler Morris was Michigan's leading WR last year with 248 receiving yards. Since 2016, Michigan had just one year it had three players over the 600 threshold, which was in 2023. Bryce Underwood is going to change the Wolverines' passing attack and Michigan has a few WRs who could be in store for a big year. Donaven McCulley, Fredrick Moore, and Semaj Morgan all have a chance to produce in Chip Lindsey's offense.
Michigan has one Freshman All-American -- not named Bryce Underwood
This one feels a little tricky since Michigan has so many veterans. If Bryce Underwood has the year that many expect, he will become a Freshman All-American, but I'm thinking more bold. Which freshman emerges? It could be WR Andrew Marsh, CB Shamari Earls, or another player like LB Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng. The Wolverines have one of the best 2025 recruiting classes out there last cycle, and it feels like Michigan will have more playmakers than just Underwood who emerges in 2025.
Derrick Moore and TJ Guy combine for 20+ sacks
Last year, Derrick Moore and TJ Guy combined for 9.5 sacks, but the Wolverines also had Josaiah Stewart in the picture. Michigan will still rotate its edge rushers -- Cameron Brandt will get serious run. But the Wolverines will use their veterans and lean on them. What makes me feel better about this prediction, Michigan's interior is stacked. It will help create one-on-one matchups for both Moore and Guy to attack this season.
Michigan's O-line contends for the Joe Moore Award
It wasn't too long ago that Michigan won the Joe Moore Award back-to-back years for having the best offensive line in the country. The Wolverines' offensive line wasn't nearly up to standards in 2024, but Michigan feels confident in its O-line this year. Losing talented freshman Andrew Babalola isn't easy to stomach, but guys like Andrew Sprague and Evan Link are expected to play a major part in 2025.
