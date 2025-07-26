Brother of former Michigan, Alabama cornerback earns coveted fifth star
In the world of high school football, earning a coveted fifth star is a huge deal. It signifies being a truly elite talent and brings all the big-name schools into the mix. Earning that fifth star and being labeled an "athlete" is even more appealing to major programs. A player with the athlete label can play multiple positions and is essentially a versatile football player.
Xavier Sabb of Glassboro HS (NJ) just received that coveted fifth star and is now ranked as the 14th overall recruit in the nation. Xavier is a 6-foot-1, 180-pound versatile player who has played defensive back, running back, safety, cornerback, and even taken snaps at quarterback, where he used his speed and elusiveness in a "Wildcat" type of setup. Xavier also comes from a bloodline of talent, as his older brother Keon started his career in Ann Arbor, winning the 2023 National Championship with the Wolverines. Following that championship season, Keon surprised many people and transferred to Alabama, where he has continued to excel.
Both Keon's current and former teams are in hot pursuit of his younger brother's talents. This recruitment feels like one that will drag out for quite a bit, and the younger Sabb may not commit until closer to the 2027 Signing Day. Whatever team lands Xavier is going ot get a player that can make a difference in a variety of ways and may not find his true postion until he reaches his program of choice.
