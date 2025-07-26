Could Savion Hiter's commitment date have hidden symbolism that favors Michigan?
Michigan fans have been waiting for months for top running back target Savion Hiter to set his commitment date. Hiter is the top running back in the nation, and it feels like the Wolverines and running back coach Tony Alford have put all their eggs in the Hiter basket. Michigan has missed out on numerous top-tier running back recruits in the 2026 class and has only one running back commit, Jonathan Brown, thus far.
Hiter and his camp have been very quiet about their recruitment, and not much is known as to which way he is leaning. With a "Final Four" consisting of Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan, and Tennessee, Hiter has incredible options for his college choices. Most recruiting experts say the battle is between Michigan and Tennessee. Well, Hiter finally set a commitment date and one Michigan player blieves there may be some hidden symbolism about his choice.
After Hiter shared his commitment date of August 19th on his Instagram, one of the first comments came from Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood. Underwood and Hiter have been pretty close whenever Hiter comes to visit it is Underwood who shows him around. Bryce made the simple comment that August 19th is his birthday. What an incredible birthday gift that would be to land a top 15-ranked recruit and the best running back in the 2026 class. Michigan fans are clamoring for any sign of hope that Hiter could end up in a winged helmet. Underwood may have just given them a massive boost by pointing out that subtle connection.
