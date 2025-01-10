Bryce Underwood snaps photo with another five-star Michigan product

Orchard Lake St Mary's 2025 G Trey McKenney (Michigan commit) (37 pts) more than showed he's one of the best players in the country and one of the best ever in Michigan last night!



In the first half, he scored 29 pts!



Highlights below!



IMG (FL) beat #4 Orchard Lake St Mary's… pic.twitter.com/FQt3ZyGP05