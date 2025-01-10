Bryce Underwood snaps photo with another five-star Michigan product
Two of the most talented athletes in the 2025 class met up last night at an epic hoops clash of titans. Michigan quarterback of the future Bryce Underwood took some photos with former Cass Tech hooper Darius Acuff after Acuff and his IMG Academy team defeated Michigan commit Trey McKenney and his Orchard Lake St. Mary's team 67-62. Underwood, who is close friends with McKenney, was on ground to support his future classmate. McKenney, the No. 19 ranked hoops recruit in the 2025 class, did not disappoint as he was unstoppable on the way to a monster 37-point performance.
Acuff committed to John Calipari and his Arkansas Razorback program after having Michigan on his short list. The speedy combo guard, ranked No. 12 in the nation for the 2025 class, went 11-for-19 on his way to 32 points in the win over McKenney. He looked as good as advertised, and it's rough knowing the former Michigan resident is taking his talents elsewhere next season. You can't win them all when it comes to the world of recruiting, but McKenney is no slouch. Coach May and his program are headed in the right direction and look to be a force in the Big Ten for years to come.
