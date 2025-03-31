Buffalo Bills sign former Michigan football specialist; All-Big Ten member

Wolverine Digest

Michigan football has had some really good specialists over the years. Currently, kicker Dominic Zvada is arguably the top kicker in college football and not too long ago, Brad Robbins was one of the top punters in college football. After a great career with the Wolverines, Robbins was drafted in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals. But following a shaky 2023 season and getting injured in 2024, Robbins was cut by the Bengals.

He has now landed on his feet and has been signed by the Buffalo Bills, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

In 2023, Robbins appeared in all 17 games for the Bengals and punted 76 times with a 44.3 average, five touchbacks, and 20 kicks placed inside the 20. After suffering an injury to his hip flexor, the Bengals had signed rookie Ryan Rehkow, who did a great job for Cincinnati, and the team felt like it could let go of the former NFL Draft selection.

The Bills had released starting punter Sam Martin earlier in March and now Robbins will get a chance to compete to become the Bills' starting punter in 2025.

Robbins played for Michigan from 2017-2022. During his tenure, he appeared in 44 games and was a three-time All-Big Ten honoree.

