Danny Kanell throws shade at Ohio State: 'Play somebody with a pulse'
With a 12-team College Football Playoff, teams may not look to schedule difficult non-conference games in the future. The days of Texas coming to Ann Arbor to play Michigan could be coming to a close depending on the way teams view things. Would three easy wins be better than possibly taking a loss with how conferences are expanding? Look at Michigan's schedule this year. The Wolverines had to face Texas in non-conference. Then turn around and play programs like USC, Washington, Oregon, and Ohio State.
On the flip side, look at Ohio State. The Buckeyes are viewed as one of the top teams in college football and Ohio State has faced Akron, Western Michigan, and will host Marshall this weekend. Is that the way to go rather than facing a potential top 25 team?
CBS Sports' analyst and former Florida State quarterback Danny Kanell has a strong opinion of how Ohio State is doing things in 2024. Well -- it appears he is speaking about the Buckeyes. Kanell went to X (Twitter) and posted:
"Your schedule can be garbage AND your team can be awesome. A concept that some fan bases have a really hard time grasping. I guess if I had been whooped by my rival 3 years in a row I would be a little sensitive too.."
"JBook" a contributing writer at Buck Nuts took issue with Kanell's statement. He screenshot a photo of Kanell bashing the Michigan program following Connor Stalions' Netlfix documentary. Kanell said the whole Jim Harbaugh era and the accomplishments were tainted -- now it appears he is bashing the Buckeyes.
This all stems from Kanell being on CBS Sports College Football show talking about the Buckeyes. He said he hates how the Buckeyes aren't playing anyone and told Ohio State to "play somebody with a pulse". Kanell would go on to take Marshall with the points (+39.5) to beat Ohio State.
It's not too long ago the Wolverines were in the same boat. Michigan played a weak non-conference slate last season while everyone was bashing the Wolverines for doing so. But it didn't matter. Michigan walked through the Big Ten slate untouched and the Wolverines went into the CFP to beat Alabama and Washington to win the national championship.
Will Ohio State do the same? It's to be determined but the Buckeyes still have to get past their rival, Michigan this season and they haven't done that for three years in a row.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI
More Michigan News:
Recruits, targets predict outcome of USC vs. Michigan, react to Alex Orji starting
Michigan football opponent preview: USC Trojans