CBS Sports predicts Michigan to face the same team twice in 2025 in bowl game projections
Now that the Connor Stallions saga is (almost) over, fans can now start focusing on the college football season -- while they wait on Michigan's appeal of the NCAA's ruling.
Expectations are high entering the 2025 season. Bryce Underwood, despite not officially being named the starter yet, will likely be the first player who takes a snap in Week 1 for the Wolverines. Chip Lindsey was brought in to change Michigan's offense for the better, and the Wolverines have plenty of options on the defensive side of the ball.
Despite the talent in Ann Arbor, CBS Sports isn't predicting Michigan to make the College Football Playoff in 2025. Instead, Brad Crawford is predicting the Wolverines to play the same opponent twice in 2025: Oklahoma.
In CBS Sports' new predicted bowl games ahead of the 2025 season, Crawford has the Wolverines meeting the Sooners in the Citrus Bowl on Dec. 31.
It doesn't happen very often that two non-conference teams meet twice in the same season -- unless you meet in the CFP. But that's exactly what Crawford believes will happen. If both teams meet in the Citrus Bowl, that means both Michigan and Oklahoma won eight or nine games this season -- not where Michigan fans hope to see their beloved Wolverines.
Of course, Michigan will meet Oklahoma in a major Week 2 showdown in Norman. It will be the first real test for the Wolverines and their young phenom QB. After a Week 1 start against New Mexico, Underwood will enter SEC territory for the first time in his young career.
The Sooners went out and landed Washington State's John Mateer at QB and they also landed Cal RB Jayden Ott. Two explosive playmakers at two crucial positions, but will that be enough to play against the Wolverines' defense? Michigan fans will find out what their Wolverines are capable of when the two teams clash on Sept. 6.
