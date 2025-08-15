BREAKING: Michigan to appeal NCAA's ruling; Sherrone Moore provides statement
The University of Michigan was served its punishment on Friday afternoon stemming from the Connor Stallions' sign-stealing scandal. The NCAA has fined Michigan around $20 million, will suspend Sherrone Moore for one game in 2026 -- on top of the two games he serves in 2025 --, and both Jim Harbaugh and Connor Stallions are on a hefty show cause.
But the Wolverines won't serve a post-season ban, nor will Michigan have to vacate any wins from the season. All good, right?
Not exactly. Since the NCAA said it considered giving Michigan a two-year postseason ban, the University of Michigan has announced it's going to appeal the NCAA's ruling.
You can read the press release from Michigan, AD Warde Manuel and HC Sherrone Moore below:
University of Michigan's statement:
We appreciate the work of the Committee on Infractions. But, respectfully, in a number of instances the decision makes fundamental errors in interpreting NCAA bylaws; and it includes a number of conclusions that are directly contrary to the evidence – or lack of evidence – in the record. We will appeal this decision to ensure a fair result, and we will consider all other options.
AD Warde Manuel
It is never our intent to be in a position where we are accused of any rules violations. I fully support Coach Sherrone Moore, our student-athletes and staff as they prepare for the season ahead. I appreciate Coach Moore’s continued commitment to ensuring his program operates in compliance with applicable rules. I acknowledge the Committee on Infractions’ decision to not penalize our current student-athletes by eliminating postseason opportunities; however, a postseason ban should never have been a consideration in this case. I fully support the university’s decision to pursue an appeal. Coach Moore and I will not have any further comment.
HC Sherrone Moore
I am glad that this part of the process has been completed. I greatly respect the rules governing collegiate athletics and it is my intent to have our program comply with those rules at all times. I will continue to focus my attention on our team and the upcoming 2025 season.
