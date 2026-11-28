Saturday's edition of The Game between the Michigan Wolverines and Ohio State Buckeyes could determine the future of one or both of the head coaches involved. According to Michigan great and Heisman Trophy winner Charles Woodson, the matchup could also hold significance for another major figure involved in the school's football team.

During Big Noon Kickoff, Fox Sports' pregame show, Woodson stated his case for Michigan keeping Manuel in his post instead of searching for a replacement athletic director.

"I'm glad you brought that up about this Trev Alberts situation, because my thoughts on that are Warde Manuel had one of the most successful runs as an athletic director that Michigan has seen, and I think they need to go ahead and just hire him back," Woodson said on Fox Sports' Big Noon Kickoff. "I think they need to have that conversation. Whatever he's asking for, I think they need to consider it. Give it back."

Charles Woodson makes the case for Warde Manuel

Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel watches practice ahead of the game between Michigan and Western Michigan at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Manuel has served as Michigan's athletic director since 2016 and plans to continue in that position until the school hires a permanent replacement. Texas A&M AD Trev Alberts reportedly accepted the job to succeed him, but that fell through earlier this week.

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Woodson would like to see Manuel simply retained as the long-term AD and built an argument around the school's athletic and academic accomplishments over the past decade.

"There's some things I wrote down about what Ward did while he was at Michigan -- 96% graduation success rate, 76 academic All-Americans, 916 conference championships, 14 national championships, five runner-ups in other sports, 28 individual national championships," Woodson said. "That all happened under Warde, and why he was pushed out of there, I'm not quite sure."

While Michigan athletics has won at the highest level in its two biggest programs -- the football and men's basketball teams, each of which secured national titles over the past few years -- Manuel also presided over the Connor Stalions debacle as well as the far more serious Sherrone Moore scandal. The school's concerns over the latter played a significant role in the decision not to move forward with Alberts as the new AD.

Still, Woodson sees Manuel as Michigan's best option for the job.

"Everything happens from the top down, and so once everything up there is shaky, then it reverberates through the team," Woodson said. "And I think what you're seeing on our field right now is a collection of just a lot of bad decisions that have gone on at the University of Michigan, and we got to start to get that thing right. I think that starts with bringing Warde back. I don't know what he would want, what it would take for him to come back. But the new president coming in, consider bringing Ward back for our athletic director."

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