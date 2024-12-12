Charles Woodson reacts to latest embarrassment for Ohio State
It's quickly becoming apparent that Michigan may have handed Ohio State the most embarrassing loss in the history of college football. While losing to the Wolverines as a three touchdown favorite for the fourth consecutive year would be bad enough on its own, the fallout from that loss has only added insult to injury.
On Wednesday, reports began to surface that a state representative from Ohio was introducing the "O.H.I.O. Sportsmanship Act' which would make planting a flag at midfield a felony. That state representative is Josh Wallace, and he's dead serious about it. In a post to Twitter/X, Wallace said that the Act aims to prevent behavior that leads to violence.
"I am proud to introduce the O.H.I.O. Sportsmanship Act to make flag planting at midfield a felony in the state of Ohio," Williams wrote. "Behavior that incites violent brawls and puts our law enforcement officers in danger has no place on the football field."
Not surprisingly, the news was met with ridicule from sports fans and analysts from all across the country... including Ohio State fans. It was a devastating blow to a football program and a fanbase that has been fighting accusations of being "soft" for the last four years, and it's one that they may never recover from.
Charles Woodson, a guy who grew up in Ohio and played for the University of Michigan, recently weighed in on the proposed O.H.I.O. Act from the state rep.
"Now y'all know I'm from Ohio," Woodson said. "But I went up north, I crossed the boarder, went to Michigan. As a young man I bought into that rivalry. I loved Michigan, so my beef was always with the University... Ohio State University. That's it. I'm from Ohio, you know what I'm saying? So I love where I'm from. But, man, I came across a story today where Ohio is trying to ban 'flag-planting,' as a result of what happened after the Michigan/Ohio State game. Come on man, what are we doing? Come on Ohio. Y'all making us look real bad from Ohio. I don't know what's going on. Y'all gotta put a stop to this. Just put a statement out that it was a fake story, that it's not true, and let's be done with it, alright? Come on, make it right. "
It's not often that Ohio State fans will find themselves agreeing with a Michigan Man like Woodson, but it's a pretty safe bet they're all in agreement with what the Wolverine legend had to say here.
