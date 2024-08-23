Wolverine Digest

College Football: Week 0 schedule, how to watch

Chris Breiler

Nov 25, 2023; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines fans cheer during the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Michigan Stadium. Ohio State lost 30-24.
Nov 25, 2023; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines fans cheer during the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Michigan Stadium. Ohio State lost 30-24. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

We are just eight days away from the Michigan Wolverines kicking off the 2024 season in the Big House on Aug. 31 against Fresno State. But that doesn't mean that Michigan fans need to wait an entire week for the return of college football. In fact, you can wake up tomorrow morning and hear the first College Gameday show of the season LIVE from Dublin, Ireland as No. 10 Florida State clashes with Georgia Tech to open the season.

Although there isn't much intrigue when it comes to the Week 0 slate, fans all across the country will undoubtedly be tuned to celebrate the greatest time of the year: the return of college football.

Here's a look at the full Week 0 schedule:

No. 10 Florida State vs. Georgia Tech - Noon, ESPN

Florida State
Redshirt sophomore running back Renardo Green (8) warms up. Florida State football defeated Georgia Tech, 41-16, On Oct. 29, 2022, at Doak Campbell Stadium. J9t0400 2 / Jack Williams/Tallahassee Democrat / USA TODAY NETWORK

Montana State at New Mexico - 4 pm ET, Fox Sports

Montana State
Montana State s Clevan Thomas makes a catch in the FCS semifinal game against South Dakota State on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, SD. Fcs Semifinals 004 / Erin Woodiel / Argus Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK

SMU at Nevada - 8 pm ET, CBS Sports

SMU football
Oct 20, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; A general view of an SMU Mustangs helmet during the second half against the Temple Owls at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports / Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Delaware State at Hawaii - Midnight, Spectrum Hawaii PPV

Hawaii football
Nov 18, 2023; Laramie, Wyoming, USA; A general view of Hawaii Rainbow Warriors helmets before the game against the Wyoming Cowboys at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports / Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -

More Michigan News:

Ranking every Big Ten football projected starting QB by PFF grades

10 Michigan football bold predictions for the 2024 season

Michigan's Sherrone Moore singles out two Wolverines who could surprise in 2024

Published
Chris Breiler

CHRIS BREILER

Home/Football