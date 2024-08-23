College Football: Week 0 schedule, how to watch
We are just eight days away from the Michigan Wolverines kicking off the 2024 season in the Big House on Aug. 31 against Fresno State. But that doesn't mean that Michigan fans need to wait an entire week for the return of college football. In fact, you can wake up tomorrow morning and hear the first College Gameday show of the season LIVE from Dublin, Ireland as No. 10 Florida State clashes with Georgia Tech to open the season.
Although there isn't much intrigue when it comes to the Week 0 slate, fans all across the country will undoubtedly be tuned to celebrate the greatest time of the year: the return of college football.
Here's a look at the full Week 0 schedule:
No. 10 Florida State vs. Georgia Tech - Noon, ESPN
Montana State at New Mexico - 4 pm ET, Fox Sports
SMU at Nevada - 8 pm ET, CBS Sports
Delaware State at Hawaii - Midnight, Spectrum Hawaii PPV
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Ranking every Big Ten football projected starting QB by PFF grades
10 Michigan football bold predictions for the 2024 season
Michigan's Sherrone Moore singles out two Wolverines who could surprise in 2024