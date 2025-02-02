Dallas Cowboys targeting Texas running backs coach; could impact Michigan RB recruiting targets
Michigan running backs coach Tony Alford has set his sights on securing two elite running backs for the 2026 class, with Savion Hiter and Javian Osborne at the top of his list. Hiter, a highly coveted talent, has been projected by Rivals and several other recruiting sites to end up at Michigan, making him a key target for the Wolverines. His impressive skills and ability to make an impact in both the running and passing game have made him one of the most sought-after players in the country. On the other hand, Osborne, a five-star running back from Forney, Texas, has unfortunately been projected to stay in-state and commit to Texas, adding another layer of competition to Michigan’s recruitment efforts.
However, as is often the case in recruiting, unexpected developments can throw a wrench into the plans of both players and coaches. Recently, it was reported that the Dallas Cowboys have requested to interview Texas’ running backs coach, Tashard Choice, for a position on their coaching staff. As one of the lead recruiters for Osborne, Choice’s potential departure from Texas could have a significant impact on the Longhorns’ chances of keeping Osborne in the Lone Star state. Relationships between recruits and their coaches are one of the most important factors in a player’s decision to commit to a program, and if the primary coach involved in Osborne’s recruitment leaves, it could create a rift that might be difficult to repair.
This development is something that Michigan will certainly be keeping a close eye on. If Choice were to leave Texas, it could open the door for the Wolverines to swoop in and make a push for Osborne, capitalizing on any uncertainty created by the coaching change. Tony Alford and the Michigan staff know that the timing could be perfect to strengthen their relationship with Osborne and potentially secure his commitment, as they look to build one of the top recruiting classes in the nation.
While recruiting can be unpredictable, this situation serves as a reminder of how quickly things can change, and how important timing and relationships are in securing top talent. Michigan will be ready to take advantage of any shifts in the landscape, and the potential departure of Choice could be the break they need to land one of the top running backs in the 2026 class.
