Big time 2026 Michigan running back target praises Ohio State National Championship win
Michigan running backs coach Tony Alford had to watch his former team win a national championship last night. Then he saw one of his top 2026 running back prospects, Savion Hiter, take to "X" and congratulate those Buckeyes on their victory. Not exactly what you want to see from a recruit that you have targeted heavily for the past year. However, many top-level recruits will send congrats out to all the teams that have offered them or that they are even remotely considering. The last news we heard on the recruitment of Hiter was him placing the maize and blue at the top of his list, over the Buckeyes.
Hiter is ranked by many recruiting sites as the No. 1 overall running back in the 2026. Michigan has pursued him vigorously, and their dream scenario is landing Savion and his 4-star running back peer, Javian Osborne. The two of them would form a formidable pair in the back field in Ann Arbor for years to come.
As it stands, Hiter does have Ohio State in his top five along with Georgia, Tennessee, Michigan, and Penn State. This recruitment seems like one that will drag out, with Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) likely playing a big factor in Hiter's eventual decision. It seems like a good possibility that coach Alford and the rest of the Michigan staff is making the rounds today , contacting all of their targets after the Buckeyes win last night.
