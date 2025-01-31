RECRUITING NEWS: Michigan predicted to land top RB prospect; miss on another
Michigan running backs coach Tony Alford has been focusing his efforts intensely on the 2026 recruiting class, targeting some of the best emerging talent in the country, and two of his top prospects are Savion Hiter and Javian Osborne. Both players have recently stated that Michigan is their top choice, sparking excitement among Wolverines fans and coaches alike. However, recent developments have created some twists in the recruitment story, particularly as Rivals released their latest predictions for where the top running backs of the 2026 class might land.
Javian Osborne, a 5-foot-10, 195-pound running back from Forney, Texas, did not end up in Ann Arbor in the Rivals prediction. Instead, the forecast has him staying close to home and committing to the University of Texas. This wasn’t exactly a surprise, given that Osborne is from Texas, and the Longhorns have a stronghold on in-state talent. It was always going to be a difficult task for Michigan to pry Osborne away from the lure of playing for his home-state school. Despite this setback, there is still a lot of optimism around Michigan’s pursuit of high-caliber running backs in the 2026 class, with Savion Hiter emerging as a major focal point in the recruiting efforts.
Hiter, who is also a 5-foot-10 running back, has similar size to Osborne but has been rated much higher, with some recruiting sites even ranking him as a 5-star prospect and the No. 1 running back in the 2026 class. This has made him one of the most coveted players in the country, and for good reason—his speed, vision, and playmaking ability are considered elite, and he’s exactly the type of talent Michigan is hoping to land to continue building its running back depth for the future. Hiter has been a primary target for Tony Alford and Michigan’s head coach Sherrone Moore, who have made it clear that he’s at the top of their list.
Rivals’ prediction that Hiter could end up in Ann Arbor is a promising sign for Michigan, especially given the current state of the Wolverines’ recruiting success. If Michigan is able to secure a commitment from Hiter early, it could have a snowball effect on the rest of their recruiting class. His decision could attract other top-tier skill players to follow suit, helping Michigan continue its momentum from a highly successful 2025 recruiting cycle. Building on that success is key for the program, as securing a player of Hiter’s caliber would not only bolster the running back room but also send a signal to other recruits that Michigan is a serious contender at the national level.
While Michigan may face challenges in securing all of their desired prospects, the fact that Hiter is on track to potentially join the 2026 class is a huge win for Tony Alford and the Wolverines. If Hiter commits to Michigan, it would undoubtedly be one of the biggest recruiting wins of the cycle and further solidify the Wolverines’ position as one of the top programs in the nation.
Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Michigan football 2025 signees shine in 247Sports' final '25 player rankings
Michigan football trending away from top transfer offensive line target
ESPN predicts a major season from Michigan football in 2025
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI | @JerredJohnson7