Predicting where Michigan lands in latest AP Top 25 following Week 5 action
Week 5 is in the books and Michigan was off with its first bye week. The Wolverines are hoping to get some key players healthy with Big Ten play ramping up. Michigan is 3-1 (1-0) after a big win in Lincoln against Nebraska.
There was some great football in Week 5 with some heavyweight battles. But how will that affect Michigan in the latest AP Top 25? The poll will drop later on Sunday afternoon.
With teams ahead of Michigan such as LSU, Georgia, and Florida State all taking losses, and Illinois, which was behind the Wolverines, had a big win over USC on Saturday -- it could move Michigan in the poll.
CBS Sports' Chip Patterson predicts Michigan to fall two spots down to No. 21 from its No. 19 ranking. He has both Missouri and Illinois jumping in front of the Wolverines.
Michigan Wolverines on SI's prediction
I tend to agree with Patterson. I don't think Michigan will stand pat at No. 19 in the rankings. While I don't know if the Wolverines will drop behind Missouri -- which beat a bad UMass team -- I do think Illinois jumps ahead of Michigan. My official prediction is that the Wolverines will land at No. 20 in the newest AP Top 25 poll.
Michigan will have a chance to impress voters this week when it takes the field against Wisconsin for its next Big Ten game. The Badgers have not played well this season, sitting at 2-2. Wisconsin has lost its last two games against Power Four opponents. The Badgers' offense did nothing against either Alabama or Maryland, and the Michigan defense has a chance to make another big statement on Saturday.
As far as Michigan's offense, the Wolverines need to continue to show they can pass the ball. Bryce Underwood has shown so many flashes of being elite, but Michigan's pass catchers haven't exactly helped him. Drops have been a major concern for the Wolverines and Sherrone Moore touched on coaching them back up with proper fundamentals.
Michigan will host Wisconsin on Saturday at Noon ET on Fox.
