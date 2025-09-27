Saturday's slate provides must-watch scouting opportunities for Michigan on its bye week
Michigan fans won't be able to see their Wolverines take the field on Saturday, as Michigan enters its first bye week of the year. The maize and blue are hoping to get healthy and fix a few issues that have plagued them through four games this season -- such as dropping the football.
While fans can't see Michigan on their TVs on Saturday, there are still some games to tune into to get a better understanding of what's ahead for the Wolverines. Michigan's next opponent, Wisconsin, is also on a bye, but there are a few other teams the Wolverines will see later on in the season.
USC vs. Illinois (Noon ET on FOX)
In two weeks from today, Michigan will head to Los Angeles to take on USC. The Trojans have had an excellent start to the season, going 4-0. While their schedule hasn't been too difficult -- the toughest game so far was last week, hosting Michigan State -- the Trojans appear to be better than they were a year ago. QB Jayden Maiava has been sensational as the starting QB under Lincoln Riley.
This will be an important game to watch and study for Michigan. The Illini were thought to have a good defense, until last week's obliteration by Indiana. WR Makai Lemon has been the star for USC, catching 24 passes for 438 yards and three scores. It will be interesting to see how Illinois handles Lemon and if the Illini can slow him down, Michigan could replicate it.
The Wolverines' secondary will need to be on their game against the high-flying USC team. But the front seven will also need to stop RB Waymond Jordan, who is rushing for 110 yards per game on average.
Ohio State vs. Washington (3:30 p.m. ET CBS)
This is a two-in-one for Michigan. The Wolverines will be seeing both of these teams, and with this game being a big matchup, Michigan will likely learn quite a bit about both programs.
Michigan will host Washington one week after it heads to USC. The Huskies have also had a great start to the '25 season. Washington is 3-0 and just dismantled Washington State last weekend. QB Demond Williams could cause issues for the Wolverines' defense when they see him, so watching the Buckeyes' defense will be a point for the Michigan coaching staff. Williams, a dual-threat QB, has thrown for 778 yards and six scores while rushing for 220 yards and two scores.
Washington RB Jonah Coleman is one of the best in the conference, averaging 115 yards per game. With both Williams and Coleman being elusive runners, it could cause havoc for whoever is playing against them. If Ohio State can slow down the rushing attack, Michigan could roll out a similar game plan.
As for Ohio State, the Wolverines will meet them for the last game of the year -- per usual. Both the Buckeyes and Wolverines will be different teams when the two meet. But if Washington has any sort of success against the Buckeyes, Michigan will make note of it. Whether that's simple crossing routes against the linebackers, getting pressure against Julian Sayin, or whatever it may be -- the Wolverines need to make note of any sort of weakness in the armour of the Buckeyes.
