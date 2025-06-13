Disgraced former coordinator responds to allegations by accusing alleged victims of seeking publicity
Disgraced former Michigan Wolverines quarterback and co-offensive coordinator Matt Weiss has responded to allegations that he hacked accounts of athletes to gain access to private pictures. His response is borderline victim shaming as he blames the lawyers of the athletes of "orchestrating a publicity stunt to make him look bad". Weiss made his first public comments regarding the allegations nearly three months after his arrest.
According to law enforcement officials, thousands of intimate photos and videos were seized from Weiss. The photos and videos were accessed after Weiss allegedly hacked the accounts of more than 2,000 athlete accounts and over 1,300 student and alums accounts, according to reports from ESPN. Former boss and Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh called the allegations "shocking" and "disturbing" while expressing sympathy for the alleged victims and their families.
Weiss was the quarterbacks coach and co-offensive coordinator at the University of Michigan before being fired in 2023. He was fired as a result of an investigation into his computer use. He was later arrested and charged with identity theft and unauthorized computer access during a period that spanned from 2015 to 2023. Wiess was indicted on 24 counts stemming from the allegations.
If convicted, Weiss faces a maximum of five years imprisonment on each count of unauthorized access to computers and two years on each count of aggravated identity theft. Conviction on a count of aggravated identity theft triggers a two-year mandatory minimum sentence, to be served consecutively to the sentence imposed for the underlying offense, according to the statement
