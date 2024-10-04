EA Sports College Football: Two Wolverines among Top 5 players after October update
While Michigan has not been talked about as a serious contender for the 2024 national championship contender, the Wolverines still have some of the very best players in the sport on their roster.
This has been backed up by various publications including multiple Michigan players in the first round of their 2025 NFL Mock Drafts, as well as the folks over at EA Sports, who recently produced an October update to all the rosters in the College Football 25 video game. The update has two Wolverines among the Top 5 highest-rated players in the game, cornerback Will Johnson at a 97 overall rating, and defensive tackle Mason Graham at 95 overall.
Upon the game's release, Johnson was in a three-way tie as the highest-rated player with a 96 overall rating, with Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordan and LSU left tackle Will Campbell. Not only has Johnson added one point to his rating, but he's now in a two-way tie with Colorado wide receiver/cornerback phenom Travis Hunter as the game's best player.
Graham, meanwhile, maintains the same overall rating that he held upon the game's release, but has moved up from the No. 8 player to the No. 5 player in EA Sports College Football 25. Campbell remains in the Top 5, but is joined by one of the most surprising players in all of the sport in Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, who has rushed for a ridiculous 845 yards (10.3 yards per carry) and 13 touchdowns in just four games for the Broncos.
Johnson and Graham have been as-advertised as preseason All-Americans on Michigan's defense. With two interceptions returned for touchdowns this season, Johnson is up to three pick-six's in his career, which establishes a new program record at Michigan. The cornerback has added 11 tackles, one tackle for loss, and five pass breakups this season, despite missing the Wolverines' last game against Minnesota. Graham, likewise, has produced at a high clip, recording 19 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and three sacks through five games.
No. 10 Michigan (4-1, 2-0 Big Ten) travels to Washington (3-2, 1-1) this weekend in its first road game of the 2024 season. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET with NBC carrying the televised broadcast.
