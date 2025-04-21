Wolverine Digest

Elite Depth, Elite Play: Michigan's running backs ready to shine in 2025

Playing against an elite level defense is helping Michigan's running back room, but their own competitive nature is also driving success

Jerred Johnson

Michigan Wolverines running back Jordan Marshall (23) Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images
Michigan Wolverines running back Jordan Marshall (23) Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images / Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

As expected, Michigan's dual running back threat of Jordan Marshall and Justice Haynes were on a very limited snap count during the Spring Game. The duo, who call themselves "Law and Order", looked good during their brief run last Saturday, but quickly gave way to back up running backs.

With Marshall and Haynes leading the way, head coach Sherrone Moore may have one of the best running back tandems in the nation heading into the 2025 season. While both were expected to have productive seasons on their own, the combination of both backs in Ann Arbor is pushing each guy to a level that could reach elite status.

"He's a great guy (Haynes) and I'm so glad he chose Michigan and I get pushed by him and he gets pushed by me every single day"

Michigan RB Jordan Marshall
Haynes Corum
Former Michigan running back Blake Corum talks to running back Justice Haynes (22) at warm up before the spring game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, April 19, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Along with pushing one another, Haynes and Marshall are going to be facing one of the premier defenses in the country every day in practice. The old saying "iron sharpens iron" is very much applicable to the Michigan football program this year. The defensive line is full of studs, and the next level is anchored by Ernest Hausmann and Jaishawn Barham, perhaps one of the top five linebacker duos in the nation.

By all accounts, Michigan will be looking to get far more out of the passing attack this fall. However, the Wolverines are still a run-first team, meaning Haynes and Marshall will still get plenty of touches. They will provide a security blanket for freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood, who looks to be the day one starter at this point. Haynes and Marshall are going to be critical in keeping him out of obvious passing situations and ahead of the down and distance, setting up a great situation for the young QB.

Bryce Underwood
Team Blue quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -

More Michigan News:

LOOK: Michigan football spring game official box score, standouts from game, how Bryce Underwood fared

Michigan Football: Spring Game takeaways, how Bryce Underwood fared in 'live' action

Michigan football offers scholarship to running back in the transfer portal

For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:

Published
Jerred Johnson
JERRED JOHNSON

Jerred Johnson has served in the United States military for over 23 years. He has a Bachelors in Marketing, a Masters in Management and is in the final phases of completing his Doctorate in Business Administration.

Home/Football