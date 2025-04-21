Elite Depth, Elite Play: Michigan's running backs ready to shine in 2025
As expected, Michigan's dual running back threat of Jordan Marshall and Justice Haynes were on a very limited snap count during the Spring Game. The duo, who call themselves "Law and Order", looked good during their brief run last Saturday, but quickly gave way to back up running backs.
With Marshall and Haynes leading the way, head coach Sherrone Moore may have one of the best running back tandems in the nation heading into the 2025 season. While both were expected to have productive seasons on their own, the combination of both backs in Ann Arbor is pushing each guy to a level that could reach elite status.
"He's a great guy (Haynes) and I'm so glad he chose Michigan and I get pushed by him and he gets pushed by me every single day"- Michigan RB Jordan Marshall
Along with pushing one another, Haynes and Marshall are going to be facing one of the premier defenses in the country every day in practice. The old saying "iron sharpens iron" is very much applicable to the Michigan football program this year. The defensive line is full of studs, and the next level is anchored by Ernest Hausmann and Jaishawn Barham, perhaps one of the top five linebacker duos in the nation.
By all accounts, Michigan will be looking to get far more out of the passing attack this fall. However, the Wolverines are still a run-first team, meaning Haynes and Marshall will still get plenty of touches. They will provide a security blanket for freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood, who looks to be the day one starter at this point. Haynes and Marshall are going to be critical in keeping him out of obvious passing situations and ahead of the down and distance, setting up a great situation for the young QB.
