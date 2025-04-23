ESPN analyst has major shakeup for Michigan Wolverines in 2025 NFL Draft
With the NFL Draft set to kick off tomorrow night, Michigan fans are eagerly awaiting to see where some of their favorite players will land. When it comes to the first round specifically, four Wolverines are expected to hear there names called on Thursday night.
On Wednesday, ESPN NFL analyst Peter Schrager released his one and only mock draft ahead of this year's event, and there were certainly some big surprises. While Mason Graham has been viewed by the vast majority of mock drafts as a top 10 picks, Schrager thinks it will be another Wolverine selected within the Top 10 instead.
Colston Loveland, No. 10 overall to Indianapolis
Although it's not all that surprising to see Loveland viewed as a top 10 pick, it would certainly be surprising to see him be the first Wolverine taken in the draft. Teammate Mason Graham has been projected to go in the top 5 by a majority of mock drafts up to this point.
"Ballard & Co. get a 6-foot-6 tight end who has many teams enchanted ahead of Round 1. This pick would be about instant offense for a team that needs it."
Mason Graham, No. 13 overall to Miami
As mentioned above, this would be a shocker. The 6-3, 320 pound DL was an absolute monster during his time in Ann Arbor, and his ability to impact the game is why he's consistenly viewed as a top 5 pick. There's no question this would be a huge win for Miami if they can get him at No. 13, but its hard to believe he falls outside of the top 10.
Graham has been viewed as a likely top-five pick for the past few months, and he could still go there. If he falls to No. 13, this is a nice win for Miami, who would be getting a Day 1 culture-changer and a can't-miss prospect.
Kenneth Grant, No. 22 overall to Los Angeles
Now this is a pick that makes sense. Kenneth Grant reuniting with Jim Harbaugh and Jesse Minter in Los Angeles would make perfect since. Grant is still considered to be a work-in-progress pick, but he's also talented enough to make a real impact as a rookie. Getting back together with his former college head coach and defensive coordinator would likely speed up that development process.
Coach Jim Harbaugh and general manager Joe Hortiz went big-school prospect with their first four picks a year ago and ended up with an outstanding class. Harbaugh and defensive coordinator Jesse Minter know Grant well from their time at Michigan. They'll be able to get the best out of the 331-pounder inside.
Will Johnson, No. 28 overall to Detroit
It's odd to see Will Johnson mocked near the end of the first round. Although his talent is undeniable, a recent string of nagging injuries has caused his stock to drop - at least as far as the analysts are concerned. When healthy, Johnson is arguably the top prospect available in the 2025 NFL Draft. If Johnson falls all the way to No. 28 and stays home with the Lions, there's little doubt he'd be an impact player in year one.
"Johnson's stock has slipped a bit. He had a foot injury last season and was inconsistent for the Wolverines. He also sat out Michigan's pro day because of a hamstring injury. He's a top-level talent, though, and he'd be the perfect corner to complement Terrion Arnold."
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Michigan trending to land top 10 QB recruit in 2026 class
CBS Sports NFL Mock Draft has Detroit Lions taking Michigan defender in first round
NFL Draft Shock? ESPN Analyst predicts Michigan star will go earlier than expected
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson