Analyst on Michigan football winning 9-plus games in '25, chances of beating Ohio State: 'It wouldn’t shock me'
After an eight-win season a year ago, the Michigan Wolverines are looking to get back into the College Football Playoff after a year hiatus. The Wolverines' season changed drastically after starting 5-5 through the first 10 games, to beating Northwestern, Ohio State, and Alabama to finish Year 1 under Sherrone Moore. Most oddsmakers are giving Michigan an over/under 8.5 wins heading into the 2025 season, and with the Wolverines' schedule much favorable entering 2025 than it was in 2024, analysts feel like it's certainly possible Michigan wins at least nine games.
One prominent college football analyst who likes Michigan's chances is ESPN's Greg McElroy. On his show, 'Always College Football', McElroy said there are seven games he believes the Wolverines should come out on top for sure.
"They have a bunch of games that I think they can stack as possible wins," said McElroy. "Remember, they won eight games last year, and if not for the finish, it would have looked very, very different for Sherrone Moore going into year No. 2. This schedule, though, I think is a little bit more manageable than it was a year ago.
“You have a bunch of automatics. I think they have seven wins that they already have on their roster right now. New Mexico, Central Michigan, Wisconsin at home, Washington at home, Purdue at home. They’re at Northwestern. That game will be played in Wrigley Field, and they’re at Maryland. I think they should handle those seven games.
While there are seven slam dunk games according to McElroy, Michigan will have to win at least two of his 'toss-up' games for the Wolverines to eclipse that 8.5 number. The former Alabama and New York Jet QB has Oklahoma, Nebraska, USC, and Michigan State all as toss-up games. With the Spartans being a rivalry game, anything is possible in that game, in McElroy's eyes.
“Then, they have five toss-ups. I really believe Michigan can win any of these games,” McElroy said. “Will it be tough? Sure. But all they have to do to eclipse that over-under win total is win two of the following five games. Can they win at Oklahoma? Sure. I think it will be tough, but they definitely can. Can they win at Nebraska on Sept. 20? Sure. It will be tough as well. At USC on Oct. 11. At Michigan State, which is a rivalry game, on the road.
“I know that Michigan State, that’s one that they would love to get. Might be tough for them, but if Michigan can go on the road to Michigan State and get that game, it would get them much closer to that over-under win total, and hopefully get into nine regular season wins.”
Lastly, Michigan will take on rival Ohio State in the season finale. The Wolverines have won four in a row against their bitter rivals, and Michigan has shown to have the upper hand recently in the series. But even with the success against the Buckeyes, McElroy included Ohio State as a toss-up. However, McElroy wouldn't be shocked whatsoever if Michigan comes out on top for the fifth year in a row.
“Shockingly enough, I’m going to put the Ohio State game into the toss-up category,” McElroy said. “Should I give that as a win because of how they fared against the Buckeyes the last couple years? Perhaps, but I can’t. I think Ohio State on paper has a lot of answered questions this upcoming season, but it wouldn’t surprise me at all if we’re sitting there on Nov. 29 at four o’clock in the afternoon and Michigan has won yet another one against the Buckeyes.
“It wouldn’t shock me. It shouldn’t shock anybody at this point with how they match up against the Buckeyes. So, can it be done? Sure, but it will be difficult. They gotta win at least two of those toss-up games and some of those toss-up games are pretty tricky.”
