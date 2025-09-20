College Football GameDay predicts winner of Michigan, Nebraska Big Ten showdown
Michigan enters hostile territory for the second time in four weeks. The Wolverines didn't fare well in Week 2 in Norman against Oklahoma, but Michigan is looking for that statement win -- with hopes of not having its second loss through four weeks.
The Cornhuskers are 3-0, but Nebraska is mostly unchallenged. The Huskers did face Big 12's Cincinnati in Week 1, but Nebraska has faced Akron and Houston Christian the past two weeks. The Cornhuskers have one of the best defenses in college football statistically, including having the top-ranked passing defense.
With all of that in mind, ESPN's College GameDay crew made their pick between the Wolverines and Huskers.
The GameDay crew makes their pick
Desmond Howard - Michigan
Nick Saban - Michigan
Pat McAfee - Nebraska
Kirk Herbstreit - Michigan
Matthew Tkachuk (guest picker) - Michigan
Four out of five members picked the Wolverines. Mostly because of Michigan's running game with Justice Haynes and Bryce Underwood. Haynes has been a difference maker on the ground and Underwood was unleashed last weekend. Will the Huskers' defense be able to stop the maize and blue on the ground? That will be a major key in this game.
One prediction for the contest
Earlier this week, Managing Editor Trent Knoop gave three predictions for the game. One of those was that RB Justice Haynes would continue his streak. He has rushed for over 100 yards in all three games this season, including scoring at least one TD in each of those games.
"...Michigan loves Jordan Marshall, but it's clear as of now that Haynes is the Wolverines' No. 1 back. And I don't see that changing this week. While Nebraska has an elite pass defense, it's not great against the run. The Cornhuskers have the 75th-ranked rushing defense, allowing 136 yards on the ground. Haynes has a real chance to go off for the fourth game in a row and get over 100 yards..."
How to watch
- Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- Channel: CBS
- On the call: Brad Nessler and Gary Danielson
- Place: Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, Nebraska)