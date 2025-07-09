'Bryce Underwood and Chip Lindsey': 4-star WR Zion Robinson on why Michigan's passing game will improve in 2025
On June 25, four-star WR Zion Robinson committed to Michigan over Miami, Stanford, and Texas Tech, among others. It was a big-time land for the Wolverines for several reasons. Michigan has lacked elite size at the WR position for years now. Standing at 6-foot-3, Robinson has the speed and length to go grab a contested catch when he gets to Ann Arbor. But Robinson also ranked as a top-20 WR in the country, per the Composite, and could become an instant-impact player for Michigan.
Speaking with Michigan Wolverines On SI, Robinson shared that Michigan had what he needed, with not only being a good football program, but there is always life after football. The academics and connections also won him over.
"The great academics and connections [from Michigan]," Robinson shared on what lured him to Ann Arbor.
It's no secret that the Wolverines struggled to throw the football in 2024. Michigan had the 131st-ranked passing attack and shuffled through three different QBs before settling back on Davis Warren. However, Robinson expects that to change in 2025 for two different reasons.
"Bryce Underwood and [offensive coordinator] Chip Lindsey," said Robinson on why Michigan's passing attack is going to improve in 2025.
The Mansfield (TX) product was just one piece of the puzzle. Michigan landed one of the best classes in the 2025 cycle, and it appears the Wolverines could be on pace for a top-five class in 2026. Robinson was asked his thoughts on what Sherrone Moore is building with the 2026 class, and he believes it's going to be the best in the country.
"Building the best recruiting class in the country," shared Robinson.
As far as what Michigan fans can expect from the 6-foot-3 playmaker when he arrives on campus following the 2025 season, Robinson said he wants to be the next Michigan great.
"A humble, genuine person to talk to and the next Michigan great," Robinson said of what fans can expect from him.
