ESPN's Stanford Steve shows some love to Michigan TE Colston Loveland
While Michigan might be 5-5 on the year, the Wolverines don't lack star talent. Michigan has guys like Mason Graham, Kenneth Grant, and Will Johnson on the defensive side of the football. And while the Wolverines' offense might look bleak and really bad at times this season, the maize and blue do arguably the nation's top tight end in Colston Loveland.
Loveland is a likely first-round pick in April's 2025 NFL Draft and one name to watch closely is the Kansas City Chiefs when that time comes. The junior tight end is already creating fans around the sports world and one of those fans must be ESPN's Stanford Steve. Steve is a regular on SportsCenter and is the 'betting' guy during College Football GameDay. He was seen recently on ESPN supporting Loveland while wearing his shirt.
Loveland leads Michigan with 560 receiving yards and four scores. Behind him? Tyler Morris would be second with just 170 yards and two scores. The Wolverines' receivers have had a hard time creating separation and catching footballs this season. Even though Michigan has struggled passing the football, it's a good thing the Wolverines have No. 18 on the team.
