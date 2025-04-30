Former Green Bay Packer QB praised Bryce Underwood and calls Will Johnson "steal of NFL Draft"
Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Kurt Benkert had high praise for Bryce Underwood last fall after his flip to the University of Michigan. Benkert, who played for three NFL teams as a journeyman backup quarterback, had a chance to throw with Underwood. The former NFL player turned quarterback analyst had nothing but good things to say about Underwood's accuracy and ability to anticipate throws. Benkert went as far as to say, "The sky is the limit for him." Those are powerful words and it says a lot about what Underwood showed Benkert as a 17-year-old kid who has yet to throw in a Big Ten game.
During last week's NFL Draft, Benkert continued his praise of Michigan players when he called Will Johnson a "steal" for the Arizona Cardinals. Johnson went into the 2025 NFL Draft mocked as a sure fire first rounder, with the potential to go in the top 10. However, a nagging injury kept him out of many pre-draft workouts and started to scare away some NFL General Managers.
The talent was there, but the risk of spending a first round pick on a player that may have a continuing or worsening condition was too great for most GMs to risk. Johnson continued to slide right out of the first round and into the laps of the Arizona Cardinals with the 47th pick in the second round. Landing a top 10 talent with the 47th pick is asinine, and Benkert agreed that the Cardinals got an absolute steal with the pick. If Johnson can remain healthy the Cardinals may have secured a lockdown corner with that 47th pick.
