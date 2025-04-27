NFL Draft: Grading the Arizona Cardinals drafting of Michigan Wolverine Will Johnson
Michigan Wolverine cornerback Will Johnson was thought to be a sure fire top 10 pick at one point, maybe even top 5. Certainly he was not expected to make it out of the first round. Then rumors of a knee injury began to circulate and NFL general managers became wary of using a first round pick on a potentially injured player. Johnson fell into the second round and ended up in Arizona as a Cardinal.
Most analysts think the Cardinals got an absolute steal on Johnson. A lockdown big strong corner with a first round grade that they were able to snag in the second round looked great on paper. If he can overcome his nagging injuries this pick could become the steal of the 2025 NFL Draft. Here are some grades from notable NFL Draft experts.
Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz writes: "It's impossible to fully assess this pick without knowing the prognosis for the knee ailment that weighed down Johnson's stock, according to multiple reports. But his play and coverage tools are otherwise that of a top-10 pick, so he could be a massive boon to Arizona's rebuilt defense if he can stay on the field."
Brent Sobleski writes: "The Arizona Cardinals' stopped Will Johnson's slide by taking the Michigan cornerback with the 47th overall pick. The value was too overwhelming to let him fall any further, medical risk be damned. The B/R NFL Scouting Department graded Johnson as a top-five prospect in this year’s class, although it didn’t have access to his medical records. A fully healthy version of Johnson is an elite talent. He just needs to stay healthy, because injuries likely played a huge role in why he fell this far."
CBS Sports- A
Chris Trapasso writes: "Injuries didn't help him during the pre-draft process but there were some concerning elements to his game in 2024. Tackling is a big problem. Playmaking knack is special. Can get lulled by double moves and play-action. Doesn't look ridiculously fast and has shorter arms relative to his bigger size. This is the right value for him because of the upside with his ball skills."
Overall, it looks like the majority of experts are fans of the Cardinals taking a chance on Johnson with the 47th pick. The talent is clearly there and now they just have to see if these injuries become something more serious that curtail his career.
