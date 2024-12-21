Former Michigan Football offensive lineman commits to SEC program
Dominick Giudice had a rather shocking development in 2024 for the Michigan Wolverines. Michigan moved Giudice from defensive tackle to offensive line full time entering this season. He was expected to battle for a two-deep position, but instead, Giudice beat out Greg Crippen to start at center. He started the first five games for Michigan before Crippen took over the reins to finish the season.
Following the win over Ohio State, Giudice announced he was entering the transfer portal to play his last season somewhere else. On Friday, he made it official and announced he would be transferring to Missouri and playing SEC football.
Giudice came to Michigan from the state of New Jersey where he was a three-star defensive lineman. But after he made the transition to the offensive line, he held his own for the most part. According to PFF, he was the third-best offensive lineman on the Wolverines with a 72.3 pass-blocking grade.
Without Giudice in the fold, Michigan could have Crippen back next season if he chooses to use a fifth-year of eligibility, If not, the Wolverines will be looking for a new starting center.
