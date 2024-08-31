Former Michigan football players throw shade at Spartans
Although the two in-state rivals won't meet until Oct. 26, it's never too early for trash talk. Ahead of Michigan's Saturday night matchup against Fresno State, Michigan State welcomed Florida Atlantic to Spartan Stadium for a primetime matchup in East Lansing on Friday night. With first-year head coach Jonathan Smith and sophomore quarterback Aidan Chiles leading the way, Spartan fans - and even Michigan fans - were eager to get their first glance of this new-look MSU football team.
It didn't look great.
The Spartans got off to an extremely slow start, and it started when Chiles threw an interception on MSU's opening drive. After a punt on their next drive, the Spartans turned it over once again on their third drive of the game - a fumble by Chiles. At the end of the first quarter, Michigan State held a 2-0 lead thanks to a sack in the endzone by D'Quan Douse on FAU QB Cam Fancher.
While Michigan State ended up taking a 16-3 lead into the half, the Spartans would be held scoreless in the second half by the FAU defense. The Owls put their first touchdown on the board in the third quarter, bringing the score to 16-10 and putting FAU within striking distance of taking the lead. But with the Spartans struggling offensively, it was their defense that ultimately saved the day and prevented a major Week 1 upset in East Lansing.
As MSU fans tried to process the disappointing display, Michigan fans were enjoying every moment of it. In fact, a few former Michigan football players also took note of MSU's struggles at home against FAU.
Here are some other reactions to Michigan State's struggles against Florida Atlantic on Friday night:
