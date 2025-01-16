Former Michigan football star signs new NFL contract
The San Francisco 49ers drafted former Michigan football cornerback Ambry Thomas in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Thomas started for the mighty San Francisco defense before he suffered a fractured right forearm and was unable to play in 2024 -- the 49ers cut him. The Colts would go on to claim Thomas before they then cut him due to a failed physical.
While things weren't smooth for Thomas, the Vikings signed him to their practice squad back in December. The former Wolverine didn't crack the lineup, but he must've shown enough because Minnesota announced it signed Thomas to a future free agent contract.
Thomas played three seasons with the 49ers. Thomas appeared in 42 games with 11 starts, recording 79 tackles, two interceptions, 12 passes defensed and one forced fumble. Minnesota could look Thomas' way next season after getting beat up defensively in the final two games of the season. The Vikings lost to the Lions and then got destroyed by the Rams in the first round of the NFL playoffs.
The former Michigan product signed with his in-state Wolverines coming out of high school as a four-star recruit. Thomas would go on to play three seasons with the Wolverines before he declared for the NFL Draft following his junior season.
During his three seasons with Michigan, he tallied 54 tackles, four interceptions, and nine pass breakups, while returning a kick for a touchdown.
Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Michigan football veteran announces return for 5th season
ESPN predicts Michigan football's starting QB in 2025
REPORT: Michigan DC Wink Martindale interviewing for NFL job
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI | @JerredJohnson7