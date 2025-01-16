Vikings re-sign Jalen Redmond, sign Ambry Thomas to futures deal
The Vikings have re-signed defensive tackle Jalen Redmond, they announced on Thursday. They also inked cornerback Ambry Thomas to a reserve/futures contract after signing over a dozen players to such deals on Wednesday.
Redmond signed with the Vikings last June after previously being with the Arlington Renegades of the UFL. He made the initial 53-man roster behind a strong training camp and preseason performance, then emerged as a real contributor in the middle of the season. Redmond spent the majority of the year on the Vikings' active roster, appearing in 14 games (starting two of them) between the regular season and playoffs.
As a player with just one accrued season and an expiring contract, Redmond was set to become an exclusive rights free agent at the start of the new league year in March. Re-signing him now skips that step.
After a strong 2024 season, Redmond looks like a player who could continue to carve out a role in the Vikings' defensive line moving forward. He played 236 defensive snaps, averaging over 28 per game over his final five appearances of the season. He finished his season with 18 tackles, six tackles for loss, one sack, and two batted passes. He earned a very solid 75.6 PFF grade.
Redmond, who turns 26 in March, originally signed with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma in 2023. He then wound up playing spring football before landing with the Vikings.
Thomas was a third-round pick by the 49ers out of Michigan in 2021. He appeared in 47 games and made 15 starts for San Francisco over his first three seasons, playoffs included. He had two interceptions, a forced fumble, and 12 passes defended during that time. Thomas spent this past season on injured reserve and was released in December. He was claimed by the Colts but failed his physical. A week later, he joined the Vikings' practice squad.
The 25-year-old Thomas figures to have an opportunity to compete for a roster spot and possible playing time in Minnesota in 2025. The Vikings have plenty of question marks at cornerback heading into this offseason, with each of their top three players at the position set to hit free agency.
They signed 13 players to reserve/futures deals earlier this week, adding cornerbacks Reddy Steward and Kahlef Hailassie from outside the organization.
