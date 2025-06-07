One former Michigan football star 'poised for bigger role' in 2025 with NFL team
After the Pittsburgh Steelers traded young WR George Pickens to the Dallas Cowboys, it likely paved a way for former Michigan football star Roman Wilson to contribute in 2025. Wilson didn't have the rookie year to remember in 2024, though. The third-round draft choice injured his ankle in the preseason, before coming back to injure his hamstring, and missing the rest of his rookie season.
But 2025 is a new year, and Wilson is one player who Pro Football Focus believes is poised for a big 2025 season.
Wilson had a rookie season to forget in 2024, as he suffered an ankle injury in the Steelers’ first padded practice and missed most of the remainder of camp and the preseason. His NFL debut in Week 6 lasted just five snaps before a hamstring injury ended his campaign for good.- Ryan Smith (PFF)
In his final season at Michigan in 2023, Wilson accounted for 48 receptions, 789 yards and 12 touchdowns. He displayed strong hands (just one drop) and big-play ability, catching 12 passes 20-plus yards downfield.
Moving forward, Wilson has an opportunity to step up into a bigger role. With George Pickens being traded to Dallas, Pittsburgh has very little depth at wide receiver behind recently acquired D.K. Metcalf, and the team will need his production to contend in a tough AFC North division.
The Steelers will now have QB Aaron Rodgers throwing the football to a mostly unproven WR corps. Pittsburgh did trade for Seattle star DK Metcalf, but behind him, there isn't much. The Steelers brought back Calvin Austin and signed veteran Robert Woods, but after drafting Wilson in the third round of the 2024 draft, he will likely get a real shot of playing in 2025 -- barring another injury.
