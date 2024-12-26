Former Michigan football starting lineman chooses new destination
Andrew Gentry was seen as a big get for Jim Harbaugh and Michigan when the Wolverines landed him out of the 2020 recruiting class. Gentry was a four-star recruit who missed a season when he went on a mission trip out of high school. Entering the 2024 season, Gentry was expected to start at right tackle for the Wolverines, but instead, Evan Link won the job. After a struggling start, Gentry took over and started two games before sustaining a season-ending injury.
Following the season, Gentry opted to enter the transfer portal. The big offensive lineman announced that he would be transferring to BYU for his senior season. Gentry will have two years of eligibility remaining after he redshirted his freshman year with Michigan.
Michigan has landed a starting-caliber offensive lineman from the transfer portal when the Wolverines got FCS Cal Poly's Brady Norton. Between Norton and current Michigan players, the Wolverines are hoping to upgrade an offensive line that had struggles this past year.
