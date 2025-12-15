Former Michigan player to enter the transfer portal for 4th time in his career

For the fourth time in his career, former Michigan WR Amorion Walker announced he will enter the transfer portal. Walker is coming off of his first season at Middle Tennessee State, where he played 10 games. Walker caught 15 passes for 201 yards and one touchdown in 2025.

Walker came to Michigan in 2022 from Ponchatoula (LA) as a three-star recruit. But he struggled to see extensive playing time with the Wolverines. Ahead of the 2024 season, Walker entered the portal, where he would commit to Ole Miss. However, that didn't last long.

I will be entering the transfer portal #GodsPlan pic.twitter.com/k7dULbnJd0 — BackDoor Kidd🚶🏽‍♂️ (@AmorionWalker) December 14, 2025

Walker would re-enter the portal three months later and re-sign with Michigan. After playing in just four games for the Wolverines in 2024, Walker opted to enter the portal for a third time, where he would end up with Middle Tennessee State. Now, for the fourth time, Walker will hope to find a permanent home for the remainder of his collegiate career.

Walker's turbulent Michigan career

The 6-foot-3 Walker came to Michigan in a time when the Wolverines needed some height. Not only did Walker have that height, but he had blazing speed that made you think he would make an immediate impact for Michigan. However, he would catch just one pass in his freshman season with Michigan.

Then in 2023, Jim Harbaugh moved Walker to defensive back. He played six games for the Wolverines at DB and recorded three tackles and deflected one pass. With WR being his passion, he moved on from Michigan, when he signed with Ole Miss. For whatever reason, things didn't work out down in Mississippi and he came back to play for Michigan under first-year head coach Sherrone Moore.

But between injuries and not picking up the offense, Walker didn't make his first catch for Michigan until the Washington game. Jack Tuttle threw him a 22-yard grab and then he started and made two catches against Illinois.

But that would be the end of Walker in Michigan. And now Walker is still searching for the right place to play college football.