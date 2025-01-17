Former Michigan QB hopes to join Sherrone Moore's staff in Ann Arbor
It seems likely that a familiar name could be joining Sherrone Moore's staff at Michigan for the 2025 season if everything goes according to plan. On Friday, former Michigan quarterback Jack Tuttle indicated that that he's hoping to join Moore's staff before spring practice, and that he feels optimistic it will happen.
Tuttle has spent the last two seasons with the Michigan Wolverines after transferring in from Indiana. During his time in Ann Arbor, Tuttle showed promise and eventually worked himself into a starting role in 2024. Unfortunately, a series of lingering injuries - along with some struggles on the field - brought his playing career to an early end. Following a brutal performance in a road loss to Illinois back in October, Tuttle announced that he was officially retiring from from the game of football - at least as a player.
"This past year has been challenging, marked by a UCL repair in my throwing arm that I didn't fully recover from, which has caused ongoing issues," Tuttle wrote in a statement. "And unfortunately, the recent experience of enduring my fifth concussion has brought forth the painful truth: that I need to start prioritizing my health. I've battled numerous injuries, culminating in this difficult choice to step away from playing the game that I love.
Although his playing days are behind him, there's no question that Tuttle has plenty to offer from a coaching perspective for young QB's. Having played seven years at the collegiate level, Tuttle offers the type of experience that is extremely valuable for today's college athletes. Additionally, Tuttle's familiarity with the program and relationships he's built with guys on the roster should make for a natural fit as part of Moore's staff.
