Why former Michigan star CB Will Johnson remains unsigned with Arizona Cardinals

Hopefully the two sides can come to an agreement soon.

Trent Knoop

The talking point, as of late, stemming from the 2025 NFL Draft, was why second-round picks weren't signing. As of a few days ago, only two of 32 players had signed their contract. But as of this article, 13 second-rounders have signed. But one of the biggest second-round names who still hasn't signed is former Michigan All-American Will Johnson.

Johnson, who took a massive fall in the draft, remains unsigned as Arizona's training camp looms large. Why hasn't the former Wolverine signed? To put it simple: money. Players want guaranteed money in their contract language, and that's holding up several players from signing their rookie deal with their respective team.

Cardinals' staff writer Craig Grialou spoke on Johnson's absence from the team.

"Yes, training camp begins next week. And yes, Will Johnson -- like all first-year players -- needs reps. But Will not being under contract is nothing to be concerned about, in my opinion. At least not yet. Most second-round draft picks remain unsigned. And the issue, which shouldn't be a surprise to anyone, is money; more specifically, fully guaranteed money. Teams have been hesitant to offer the same level of guarantee to second-round picks as they do to first-round picks. We'll see if that changes, but again, my guess is the Cardinals will get something done with Johnson sooner rather than later, ensuring his presence on the field for that first practice at State Farm Stadium."

Despite Johnson's history of injuries, he was an excellent value pick in the second round. Here's what Johnson accomplished in his three-year career with Michigan.

•  Two-time All-American (first team, 2023; second team, 2024)
• Two-time All-Big Ten selection (consensus first team, coaches and media, 2023; second team, media, honorable mention, coaches, 2024)
• Jim Thorpe Award Semifinalist (2024)
• Defensive MVP, 2023 National Championship Game
• Shared Defensive Freshman of the Year honors (2022)
• Three-time letter winner (2022-23-24)
• Appeared in 32 games with 22 starts at cornerback

Published Jul 17, 2025|Modified Jul 17, 2025

Trent Knoop
