Another four-star 2026 Michigan running back target set to make college decision
It seems like a daily occurrence that we hear about a 2026 four or five-star running back is that is high on Michigan and looking to make a decision soon. In the past two weeks top 2026 running backs Savion Hiter and Javian Osborne have both stated that Michigan sits atop their list of schools, and Osborne recently indicated that a big announcement is coming soon.
Today another 2026 running back target followed suit, speaking highly of Michigan and alluding to the fact that he wanted to close down his recruitment early to focus on his final year of high school ball. Here is what that target, 2026 consensus four-star and 233rd overall rated player, Amari Latimer had to say about Michigan.
“Coach Tony Alford is a great guy. I talk to him almost every day and he’s a down to earth guy. He’s a really cool guy. Also, coach Jayden Everett is another great guy. When I went down there, it was a great atmosphere. All of the coaches knew who I was. I was walking around and getting love.”- Amari Latimer, 2026 RB Prospect
The 5-foot-11 209-pound back looks college ready with still another year of high school ball left. The Georgia native clearly has made a connection with Alford and the Michigan staff, something that seems to be the reaction and experience of most of the running backs that Alford sets his sights on. However, the Texas Longhorns are also a major player in this recruiting battle. I am not predicting Michigan to win this one. But in the wild world of recruiting, nothing is over until the letter of intent is signed.
