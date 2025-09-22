Game time, channel announced for Wisconsin vs. Michigan in Week 6
The Michigan Wolverines are marching with their head held high following a Week 4 victory over Nebraska. The maize and blue will enter their first bye week with hopes of getting healthier before more Big Ten play resumes.
In Week 6, Michigan will host Wisconsin. On Monday, the Wolverines announced the game time and channel for the game between the Wolverines and the Badgers.
Information
Game time: Noon
Channel: FOX
On the call: Joel Klatt and Gus Johnson
Where: The Big House (Ann Arbor, Michigan)
Michigan also announced it will be the homecoming game and fans are expected to dress up in maize to give the Big House another 'Maize Out' against Wisconsin.
History against Wisconsin
The Wolverines have held the upper hand against Wisconsin. Michigan holds a 49-15-1 all-time record against Bucky the Badger. While Michigan has dominated the series, Wisconsin actually holds the upper hand in recent contests. The Badgers are 6-4 against the Wolverines in the past 10 matchups from 2007-2021. In the past five games, the Wolverines have come away with just two wins.
While Wisconsin has won recently, the Badgers are winning on the field. Under Luke Fickell, the Badgers are 15-15 since Fickell has taken over the job in 2023. Wisconsin is 2-2 this season, losing to both Alabama and Maryland. The Fickell experiment doesn't appear to be working well in Madison, and if things don't improve in a hurry, Michigan could be seeing a new coach on the sideline the next time these two square off.
Big guest for Michigan against Wisconsin
Four-star Georgia LB commit Nick Abrams confirmed with Michigan Wolverines on SI that he would be in attendance to see the Wolverines take on the Badgers. Abrams committed to UGA back on July 16 over Oregon, Alabama, and Michigan. This is a big step in the right direction for the Wolverines to get back into the race for the coveted LB.
