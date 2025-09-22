Big-time Georgia commit confirms he will take Michigan visit for Wisconsin game
The Michigan Wolverines have a good shot to finish with a top-10 recruiting class for the second year in a row. Currently, Michigan has 22 commits and the Wolverines are ranked No. 10 by the Composite. The class is headlined by a pair of five-stars: RB Savion Hiter and Edge Carter Meadows.
After a hot June, the Wolverines have been in a bit of a slump in terms of gaining commits. Hiter was the last commitment, back on August 19, but the Wolverines are still in several recruitments, and Michigan could be getting back into a commitment.
Back on July 16, four-star LB Nick Abrams picked Georgia over Michigan, Oregon, and Alabama. The Owings Mills (MD) McDonogh School prospect is one of the most coveted LBs in the country and he confirmed with Michigan Wolverines on SI that he would be in attendance on Oct. 4 when Michigan hosts Wisconsin.
The 6-foot-2, 220-pound LB is ranked as the No. 291 player in the 2026 class and the No. 20 LB, per the Composite. Back on July 15, Abrams talked with me, and he spoke on how Michigan was putting up a real fight.
"Michigan is putting up a fight," Abrams told Michigan Wolverines on SI. "I've gotten texts every day, and they've made it known how much they want me in this class."
The Wolverines currently have one LB in the class, and that's three-star Markel Dabney, who Michigan flipped from SMU.
Scouting report on Abrams
Here is Hudson Standish's scouting report on Abrams, via 247Sports:
Well-built sideline-to-sideline thumper with long arms and a broad upper body for his height. Diagnoses and reacts to the run at a high level, will flow downhill and take ideal pursuit angles on a consistent basis. Offers flexibility as a pass rusher with reps off the edge, as a spy in the box, or green-dog blitzing if his assignment stays to protect. Comfortbale operating in space as a zone defender and will make challenging open field tackles. Redirects and closes space quickly which helped lead to a high TFL total as a junior. Young for the 2026 cycle, and will turn 17 a month before his senior season. Should be viewed as a well-rounded off-ball linebacker prospect with the physical specs and processing power to develop into a potential quality starter for a playoff contender.
