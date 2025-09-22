Michigan jumps up ESPN's power rankings after signature win over Nebraska
The Michigan Wolverines got their statement win after securing a 30-27 win over Nebraska on Saturday. The maize and blue found themselves up 10 points two different times in the game, but errant mistakes allowed the Huskers to get back into the game. But Michigan did what it had to do in the end to leave Memorial Stadium with a win.
Nebraska was a 3-0 entering the game, and while the Cornhuskers had played one, possible, formidable opponent in Cincinnati, it was still a win the Wolverines needed. After falling to Oklahoma in Week 2, Michigan couldn't afford to lose two games this early in the season.
ESPN's new power rankings
After the win, ESPN adjusted its power rankings through four weeks. Michigan moved up two spots to No. 19. There are four Big Ten teams ahead of the Wolverines: Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, and Indiana.
"Freshman phenom Bryce Underwood earned his first Big Ten road victory on Saturday with a 30-27 win at Nebraska. He didn't put up crazy stats on the day -- 105 passing yards, 61 rushing yards, one TD -- but didn't need to while the Wolverines' run game overwhelmed a top-10 scoring defense with 292 rushing yards on 9.1 yards per carry (excluding sacks). Interim coach Biff Poggi loved the poise Underwood brought to the sideline and huddle that gave his team no doubt it'd win. The young QB's developmental trajectory through four games remains extremely exciting to watch."
Michigan is winning the old-fashioned way
Bryce Underwood is special, it's clear as day, but Michigan is still leaning into the old-fashioned way to win games: utilizing the run. RB Justice Haynes has now rushed for over 100 yards and scored at least once in every game with Michigan so far. He has now rushed for 537 yards and is tied for third in the country.
The Wolverines' line play has improved, too, and that's even without starter Giovanni El-Hadi. If Michigan can maintain its line play, get solid production from Haynes and Jordan Marshall, the Wolverines are going to be tough to beat moving forward. Underwood is only going to continue to get better and better as the season progresses.
More From Michigan On SI:
- This stat shows how impressive Justice Haynes has been for Michigan through 4 weeks
- PFF grades, snap counts following Michigan's road win over Nebraska
- Biff Poggi reveals message to Michigan following Nebraska's Hail Mary conversion
- Social media roasts Nebraska, praises Michigan's run game after win over Huskers