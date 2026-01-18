Michigan adds starting linebacker from transfer portal to its 2026 roster

Michigan lost quite a bit of talent at the linebacker position after losing both Ernest Hausmann and Jimmy Rolder to graduation, along with Cole Sullivan leaving for Oklahoma. Even with returning Troy Bowles, Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng, and Chase Taylor, the Wolverines needed to add more bodies.

Michigan had already added Max Alford (BYU), Christian Pierce (Western Illinois), and Aisea Moa (Michigan State), but the Wolverines opted to add another body. On Sunday, Michigan received a commitment from North Dakota State standout, Nathaniel Staehling.

What Staehling brings to the table

The FCS linebacker started every game for North Dakota State this year. He started both at Mike and Will. Staehling was the third-leading tackler for the Bison this season, with 74 tackles. He added one sack, and led the team with three interceptions.

For his play, Staehling was named as an All-Missouri Valley Football Conference Honorable Mention. Staehling is a Minnesota native and took a redshirt season in 2022. He saw action in 14 games in 2023, and suffered a season-ending injury in 2024. Staehling will have a season of eligibility remaining to use in Ann Arbor.

“Injuries are never easy,” Staehling said last year. “But you learn a lot of new perspectives on injuries. My new role was being a good teammate, helping guys where they need to be, being on the sidelines reading scripts, giving signals or giving support where it’s needed. So I didn’t feel super left out because I had a lot of support and also I did everything I could to be a better teammate and friend.”

Staehling will bring a veteran presence to the Wolverines' linebacker room and should compete for time in 2026. He has great instincts, always around the football, and great vision to intercept passes.

While the Michigan's linebacker room has plenty of questions, the Wolverines have certainly added some players to the fold for next season.