How to watch Michigan football host Purdue under the bright lights in Week 10 action
The Wolverines are now 6-2 and everything is in front of them. But Michigan must take care of business each and every week from here on out and it all starts with Purdue this weekend. The Boilermakers will enter Ann Arbor as a massive underdog and Purdue has yet to win a conference game in Barry Odom's first year as the head coach.
Michigan could be hampered by injuries in this game, but this is the best game for the Wolverines to miss a few players -- no offense to Purdue. But Michigan gets Purdue and then a bye week in hopes of getting players healthy for the final stretch of the season.
Here is how you can see Michigan on Saturday against the Boilermakers.
- Day: Saturday, Nov. 1
- Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
- Where: Michigan Stadium (Ann Arbor, Mich.)
- Network: Big Ten Network
- On the call: Jeff Levering and Jake Butt
Uniform combination
The Wolverines announced on Friday that it was wearing the famous 'big game blues' for the Purdue showdown. Instead of the typical maize pants, Michigan will be wearing its blue pants to go along with the Wolverines' blue jerseys. Michigan will also wear blue accessories, it appears.
Last week against Michigan State, the Wolverines opted to go all-white with their uniforms, so this will be the second week in a row we haven't seen the traditional maize look.
Keys to a Michigan win
Earlier this week, we came out with our keys to the game. The Wolverines should be able to establish the run and stay true to their identity, but Michigan also has a chance to allow Bryce Underwood have a breakout-type game. Purdue is among the worst passing defenses in the conference and Underwood is due for a big game ahead of the Ohio State showdown.
"Once again, Michigan is taking on an opponent that does not have a good defense. The Boilermakers are ranked No. 17 in the Big Ten, allowing nearly 400 yards of offense per game. Purdue also ranked No. 17 in pass defense, allowing 245 yards per game to the opposition's quarterback....
"Underwood was also going up against the then No. 17 passing defense in the Big Ten last weekend when they played MSU, but only threw for 86 yards. The Wolverines need to get some quick, easy passes, and allow him to open up the pass. Purdue has allowed 18 30-yard passes this season, which is the worst in the Big Ten."