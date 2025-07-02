In a shocking turn of events, Texas Tech snatches four-star safety from Michigan
Michigan football has been red hot on the recruiting trail heading into July. That momentum slowed a bit as they lost the services of a four-star safety to a Big 12 team. Donovan Webb had been predicted to Michigan for over a month. However, the Big 12 team, Texas Tech, never gave up and kept pushing the Texas-based talent to stay home. In the end, Webb decided to stay home, as he announced his commitment to the Red Raiders via social media.
This is a mere bump in the road for Michigan, and they have been recruiting like a freight train lately, so they may not have even felt it. Head coach Sherrone Moore and his staff are still expected to have an incredible July that builds his eighth ranked class into what could be a top five product before the end of the 2026 cycle.
Winning a recruiting battle against a team like Michigan is no doubt a massive win for the Red Raiders. Michigan buckles down and gets back to work. They have some very high-value targets on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball who are looking to commit in the coming days. These players alone could push Michigan's 2026 class into elite status—swing and a miss with Webb, but plenty more chances ahead.
