REPORT: Detroit Lions DE Aidan Hutchinson may return sooner than expected
The Detroit Lions have had a string of bad luck on the injury front through much of their historic 2024 campaign, none more devastating than the loss of star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson.
The former Michigan Wolverine suffered a broken tibia and fibula during Detroit's win over the Dallas Cowboys back on Oct. 13, with the immediate prognosis indicating the injury would be season-ending for the third-year pro.
A potential return for Hutchinson, should the Lions reach the Super Bowl on Feb. 9, was not ruled out as a possibility in the week following his injury, however, a recent update from Fox's NFL reporter Jay Glazer suggests an even earlier return could be on the table for star defensive end.
"[Detroit] might be getting one of their biggest stars back a little bit sooner than maybe they thought in Aidan Hutchinson," Glazer told the Fox NFL Sunday panel during Sunday's pregame show. "Here's where he is — he's actually doing some underwater running on an underwater treadmill, he's able to walk on land, as they say. He's supposed to use a cane, but he's not really using it right now.
"They are actually holding out hope, just because of how hard he works, that he could possibly be back not [for] the Super Bowl, but the NFC Championship Game, depending on how that bone feels, and Dan Campbell says also, how much practice he can get."
The Lions (12-1) lead the NFC and have already clinched a playoff spot following Thursday's win over the Green Bay Packers. Detroit has four more regular season games remaining and, assuming it holds on to its current first-round bye, would need to win one playoff game in the NFC divisional round in order to reach the NFC Championship Game.
Getting Hutchinson back would be a huge boost for a Lions' defense that has suffered a plethora of injuries during the 2024 season. Hutchinson was leading the NFL in sacks and quarterback pressures at the time of his injury.
