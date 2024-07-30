'They thrive with that chip on their shoulder': CFB analyst on Michigan picked 4th in Big Ten
Just prior to Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis, an annual media poll conducted by Cleveland.com projected Michigan to finish in fourth place in the 2024 Big Ten football standings.
During their media day, we got to hear what U-M head coach Sherrone Moore had to say in response to the media poll, and what the Wolverines' three player representatives — running back Donovan Edwards, safety Makari Paige and tight end Max Bredeson — thought of the poll.
Additionally, On3 Sports' college football podcast host J.D. PicKell also gave his thoughts on where Michigan was projected to finish in the Big Ten this fall.
"If you're Michigan, and you are the defending national champions, and you see this Big Ten media poll and you're picked to finish fourth? Not even top three," PicKell said. "I don't pretend to have the best pulse in the world as to every single going-ons in Ann Arbor, Michigan within that building. But, if we know anything about Sherrone Moore's Michigan — they thrive with that chip on their shoulder."
PicKell said while the results of the poll make sense from an outside perspective, after the Wolverines watched head coach Jim Harbaugh, quarterback J.J. McCarthy, and a whole host of other key individuals inside the program depart this offseason. However, that doesn't mean the cupboards at Michigan have been left bare.
"It makes sense why they're at four. They're 128th in the country out of 134 teams in returning production," PicKell said. "The media is not sure what to make of all these new characters. But, if you're Michigan, you're like, 'That's all we needed'. Like Michael Jordan — 'At that point, it became personal. That was all I needed.'"
PicKell was noncommittal on how much being doubted would help Michigan in 2024, but he did note that just because 10 of 11 starters on offense and several more on defense are now playing professional football, that doesn't mean last season's depth guys aren't ready to make names for themselves.
"I'll say this, just because we don't know every single potential-slash-future star players name for Michigan in 2024 does not mean there's not a lot of dudes on this roster that have been waiting their turn, been working in the shadows and are going to make a big splash in 2024," PicKell said. "We credit Jim Harbaugh so much for his development of this roster from when he was there, a lot of those guys are still on that roster. Just because they weren't starters last year doesn't mean they aren't ready for their moment."
