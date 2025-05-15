Jim Harbaugh describes career changing moment with Bo Schembechler
Jim Harbaugh and Bo Schembechler are two men who will forever be known as the epitome of "Michigan Men". Schembechler had a storied career at Michigan as the head football coach before becoming the athletic director. Harbaugh had an amazing playing career before returning to his alma mater as head coach and leading the Wolverines to a national championship in 2023.
Schembechler was Harbaugh's coach at U-M and his mentor until his passing in 2006. The two men shared a passion for football that is unmatched and often described their relationship as a father/son type of connection. Harbaugh utilized many of Bo's principles in his own coaching style down to the ground and pound offense he employed while at Michigan and as an NFL head coach. Recently Harbaugh shared a hilarious interaction he had with Bo that changed the trajectory of his time at Michigan.
The way Harbaugh described this interaction was so vivid you can almost picture Bo telling him he was either going to be "the greatest quarterback we ever recruited...or the worst". Walking away and leaving that legacy up to Jim was a stroke of pure genius and gave an insight into how Schembechler operated and motivated his players.
Schembechler was often lauded for his unique methods of getting the most out of his players. His pregame speeches are ones of legend, to this day his "The team, the team, the team" mantra is shared across all sports teams at U of M. Harbaugh rose to the challenge given to him that day by his legendary coach. He went on to defeat Ohio State twice in his career beating them 27-17 in 1985 and 26-24 in 1986 after boldly proclaiming that Michigan would in fact be victorious. One can only imagine how many other great Bo and Jim stories have not been told. Two great Michigan Men who both left an indelible mark upon one of the most storied college football programs in the nation.
