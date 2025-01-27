JJ McCarthy helps feed the homeless in Minnesota (VIDEO)
JJ McCarthy is a man who lives for others. Whether it's offering his time to help those in need, taking a moment to snap a photo with a young fan, or signing an autograph, his heart has always been dedicated to uplifting those around him. During his time at Michigan, McCarthy became a regular visitor to Mott's Children's Hospital, where he brought hope and inspiration to young patients battling life-threatening illnesses. But his impact didn’t stop there. Through his foundation, JJ for the Kids, a portion of his NIL earnings went directly to supporting children’s hospitals and families in need, embodying his commitment to service.
His passion for giving back continued when he teamed up with Josh Liljenquist, an Instagram sensation known for surprising small business owners with generous cash gifts and delivering meals to those in need. Together, they set out for a small pizza shop in St. Cloud, MN, with the goal of blessing the owner and feeding those less fortunate in the community. When the owner tried to strike a deal with McCarthy, he responded not with business negotiations, but by gifting the man a stack of cash. From there, JJ and Josh hit the streets, delivering hot, fresh pizzas to those who could use a helping hand.
The video kicks off with Josh playfully requesting a thousand pizzas. The owner laughs, remarking that he doesn’t even have a thousand doughs. But anyone who knows McCarthy knows that this is not just an act—this is who he is. In that moment, if the owner had truly had a thousand doughs, JJ would have bought them all and handed every single one out. That’s the heart he carries with him, always looking for ways to give, to lift others up, and to make a real difference.
In a world where athletes are often pigeonholed as entitled, selfish, or out of touch, JJ McCarthy is a rare exception—a genuine, selfless soul who consistently chooses to use his platform for good. Sure, there will always be critics, always those who take shots from the sidelines. But for those who know him, especially Michigan fans, the truth about JJ is crystal clear: he's the real deal. A class act, on and off the field.
