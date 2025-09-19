Key pieces of information to know ahead of Michigan vs. Nebraska
The Michigan Wolverines will open Big Ten play on Saturday in Lincoln against the Nebraska Cornhuskers. The Wolverines opened as small favorites in the game, but the Cornhuskers have an undefeated record and are looking for a big statement win under coach Matt Rhule.
Michigan will enter the game with interim head coach Biff Poggi calling the shots, with Sherrone Moore serving his last game of the self-imposed suspension. The Wolverines looked great last weekend against CMU -- opening the offense up for Bryce Underwood behind center.
But Saturday will be another test in the short career of Underwoods. Nebraska has the No. 1-ranked pass defense, and the Wolverines will look to be the first team to pass for over 100 yards against the Huskers.
Here are some game notes and information to know ahead of the game.
Michigan vs. Nebraska game notes
- Saturday's game will be the 14th meeting between Michigan and Nebraska
- Michigan leads the all-time series, 8-4-1; posted a 5-2 maek in Ann Arbor, a 2-1-1 at Nebraska and a 1-1 mark in bowl games
- The Wolverines hold a 5-2 advantage in the series since the Cornhuskers joined the Big Ten
- Michigan is looking for its third victory in five trips to Lincoln
- UM claimed its first-ever win during the 2021 season; a 32-29 victory on a last-second field goal by Jake Moody
- The Wolverines won the last matchup at Memorial Stadium, a 45-7 win during the 2023 national chanmpionship season
- The series is 2-1-1 in games played in Lincoln, with the Cornhuskers winning in 2012 and the two teams tying in 1911
Other tidbits to know
• First-time starters against Central Michigan included right guard Jake Guarnera, tight end Zack Marshall, and defensive back Jayden Sanders, a freshman. Eighty-seven (87) players appeared in the game. Altogether, 12 Wolverines have made their first career start or first start at U-M so far this year.
• Against Central Michigan, running back Justice Haynes posted his third consecutive 100-yard game to begin the season (159, 125, 104 yards), the longest streak of 100-yard games since Blake Corum posted eight consecutive 100-yard efforts during the 2022 campaign.
• Quarterback Bryce Underwood racked up 114 rushing yards (on nine carries) and two rushing touchdowns to lead the Wolverines against CMU for the most productive ground game of his young career. It was the first time a U-M quarterback had at least 100 rushing yards in a game since Devin Gardner (121) against Penn State in 2013.
• Underwood joined a short list of U-M signal callers who have run for 100-plus yards and scored multiple rushing touchdowns: Denard Robinson (four times), Rick Leach, and Michael Taylor (once each).
• Explosive plays were not a strength for the U-M offense in 2024, but the Wolverines have ripped off 18 plays of 20-plus yards on offense through three weeks of the 2025 season (six in week one, four in week two, eight in week three). Justice Haynes leads the team with four such plays (all rushes), and six players have two each.
• Michigan is winning the turnover battle so far this season (7:2), having generated five interceptions (one thrown by U-M) with two fumble recoveries (one lost by U-M). The defense has forced multiple turnovers in all three games this year.
• U-M's five defensive interceptions rank sixth in the country. Five different players have U-M's five picks: Elijah Dotson, T.J. Guy, Brandyn Hillman, TJ Metcalf, and Cole Sullivan.
How to watch
- Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
- Channel: CBS
- Place: Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, Nebraska)