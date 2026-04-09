Michigan Running Back Suffers Season-Ending Injury

On Thursday morning, first-year Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham had a press conference and he revelaed the Wolverines have lost a player for the season.

Third-year running back Micah Ka'apana has suffered a season-ending injury and will not play for the Wolverines in 2026.

Kyle Whittingham says RB Micah Ka’apana is out for the season — Isaiah Hole (@isaiahhole) April 9, 2026

It's a tough blow to the junior running back. The running back room is quite deep, but there have been high hopes for Ka'apana since committing to the Wolverines. He is a speedy back, who can catch the football out of the backfield. In Jason Beck's new offense, Ka'apana had a chance to see the field in a variety of ways this season.

Since coming to Michigan, Ka'apana ran the ball 10 times last year for 38 yards. Between 2024 and 2025, Ka'apana had caught two passes for 12 yards.

Ka'apana was a three-star recruit out of Las Vegas (NV) Bishop Gorman. He had picked Michigan over the likes of Oklahoma State, BYU, and Hawaii, among others.